Bruce Dickinson Afterglow Of Ragnarok

Impresionante video y cómic de edición limitada estrenados en la Comic-Con de Brasil

Bruce Dickinson presentó el dramático video lleno de acción de “Afterglow Of Ragnarok”, el primer single de su próximo álbum en solitario The Mandrake Project. Ante un público repleto en la jornada inaugural de la CCXP23, la gran Comic-Con brasileña de Sao Paulo, estrenó el espectacular video y reveló más detalles sobre el álbum y la próxima serie de cómics en colaboración con Z2, incluida la publicación de 2.000 versiones exclusivas de la CCXP para deleite de la comunidad internacional del cómic.

The Mandrake Project saldrá a la venta el 1 de marzo a través de BMG. A lo largo de diez temas inventivos, expansivos y absorbentes, Bruce Dickinson y su co-compositor y productor Roy Z, han creado uno de los álbumes de rock más definitorios de 2024. Sónicamente pesado y rico en texturas musicales, Bruce da vida a una visión musical que lleva tiempo gestando, y cuenta con algunas de las mejores interpretaciones vocales de su carrera.

Grabado en su mayor parte en la Doom Room de Los Ángeles con Roy Z como guitarrista y bajista, la formación de The Mandrake Project se completó con el maestro del teclado Mistheria y el batería Dave Moreno, que también participaron en el último álbum de estudio en solitario de Bruce, Tyranny Of Souls, en 2005.

Bruce Dickinson – The Mandrake Project Tour

18th April – Diana Theater, Guadalajara, MEXICO

20th April – Pepsi Theatre, Mexico City, MEXICO

24th April – Live Curitiba, Curitiba, BRAZIL

25th April – Pepsi On Stage, Porto Alegre, BRAZIL

27th April – Opera Hall, Brasilia, BRAZIL

28th April – Arena Hall, Belo Horizonte, BRAZIL

30th April – Qualistage, Rio De Janeiro, BRAZIL

2nd May – Quinta Linda, Ribeirao Preto, BRAZIL

4th May – Vibra, Sao Paulo, BRAZIL

18th May – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK

19th May – O2 Academy, Manchester, UK

21st May – Arena, Swansea, UK

23rd May – Rock City, Nottingham, UK

24th May – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, UK

26th May – L’Olympia, Paris, FRANCE

28th May – 013, Tilburg, HOLLAND

29th May – De Oosterport, Groningen, HOLLAND

1st June – Barba Negra, Budapest, HUNGARY

3rd June – Arenale Romane, Bucharest, ROMANIA

5-8th June – Mystic Festival, Gdansk, POLAND *

5-8th June – Sweden Rock Festival, Solvesborg, SWEDEN *

9th June – Rockefeller, Oslo, NORWAY

11th June – Grona Lund, Stockholm, SWEDEN

13th June – House Of Culture, Helsinki, FINLAND

14th June – Noblessner Foundry, Tallinn, ESTONIA

16th June – Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin, GERMANY

17th June – Grosse Freiheit 36, Hamburg, GERMANY

19 – 22nd June – Copenhell, Copenhagen, DENMARK *

21st June – Graspop Metal Meeting, Dessel, BELGIUM *

22nd June – Summerside Festival, Grenchen, SWITZERLAND *

24th June – Zeltfestival Rhein-Neckar, Mannheim, GERMANY *

25th June – Circus Krone, Munich, GERMANY

27-30th June – Hellfest, Clisson, FRANCE *

30th June – Rockhal, Esch-Sur-Alzette, LUXEMBOURG

3-6th July – Rockharz Open Air, Ballenstedt, GERMANY *

5th July – Ippodrome Delle Capannelle, Rock In Rome, Rome, ITALY *

6th July – Bassano Del Grappa, Metal Park, Vincenza, ITALY *

9th July – E-Werk, Koln, GERMANY

13th July – Hala, Zagreb, CROATIA

16th July – Kolodrum Arena, Sofia, BULGARIA

19th July – Kucukciftlik Park, Istanbul, TURKEY

21st July – Release, Athens, GREECE *

* – festival performance

La banda de gira de Bruce Dickinson cuenta con el guitarrista Roy Z, el batería Dave Moreno, la bajista Tanya O’Callaghan y el maestro de los teclados Mistheria.